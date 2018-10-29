Ingredients Of Mango Mastani

100 Gram Mango pulp

100 Gram Sugar

200 Ml Milk

2 Nos Mango Ice cream scoops

A pinch of Cardamom powder

For garnishing Almond flakes

For garnishing Silver varq

How to Make Mango Mastani

1.Mix mango pulp, sugar and milk in a blender to make mango milk shake De-freeze it for 15-20 mins. Now again blend it well. This will make the milk shake thick.

2. Add mango ice cream scoops.

3.Dust with Cardamom powder.

4. Garnish with almond flakes & silver varq,

5. Serve chilled.