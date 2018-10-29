Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Mango Mastani

Oct 29, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
Ingredients Of Mango Mastani

  • 100 Gram Mango pulp
  • 100 Gram Sugar
  • 200 Ml Milk
  • 2 Nos Mango Ice cream scoops
  • A pinch of Cardamom powder
  • For garnishing Almond flakes
  • For garnishing Silver varq

How to Make Mango Mastani

1.Mix mango pulp, sugar and milk in a blender to make mango milk shake De-freeze it for 15-20 mins. Now again blend it well. This will make the milk shake thick.
2. Add mango ice cream scoops.
3.Dust with Cardamom powder.
4. Garnish with almond flakes & silver varq,
5. Serve chilled.

