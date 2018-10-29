Ingredients Of Mango Mastani
- 100 Gram Mango pulp
- 100 Gram Sugar
- 200 Ml Milk
- 2 Nos Mango Ice cream scoops
- A pinch of Cardamom powder
- For garnishing Almond flakes
- For garnishing Silver varq
How to Make Mango Mastani
1.Mix mango pulp, sugar and milk in a blender to make mango milk shake De-freeze it for 15-20 mins. Now again blend it well. This will make the milk shake thick.
2. Add mango ice cream scoops.
3.Dust with Cardamom powder.
4. Garnish with almond flakes & silver varq,
5. Serve chilled.
