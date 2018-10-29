ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters All Set for Fight against Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters head coach David James is hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s performance against Jamshedpur when the two teams meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

The match at the Tata Sports Complex last season saw Jerry Mawihmingthanga write his name into the record books by scoring the fastest goal in ISL in the first minute.

“It is an interesting matchup. What was a very good start a few weeks ago, we have now suddenly dropped out of the top four. We have got a tough fight tomorrow. We don’t want to add to ISL records after last season, Jerry scored the quickest goal,” David James remarked ahead of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC would be delighted with the news of Anas Edathodika after serving his three-match suspension that carried over from last season. But it is interesting to see if David James would take a chance in altering the settled defence, bringing in Anas. No other changes are expected in the lineup, but the final XI always remains a mystery given the man picking it – David James.

David James also stressed the importance of giving starts to the deserving candidates. The English coach is yet to field the maximum allowed limit of five foreigners in the first team.

Jamshedpur FC does not have any injuries or suspensions. The only area of concern for Cessar Ferrando would be the attack. Sumeet Passi, who looked dull against NorthEast United might be replaced with Tim Cahill, which will lead to Michael Soosairaj given another start.