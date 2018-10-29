ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters hold flying Jamshedpur in draw

Jamshedpur FC was held to a 2-2 draw by Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018 on Monday. Both sides maintained their unbeaten run in the season so far. Jamshedpur was the better team in the first half, scoring two goals but smart substitutions by Kerala ensured that they made a comeback to go home with one point.

Earlier in the match, Tim Cahill scored this edition’s fastest-ever goal when he put Jamshedpur ahead with a header in the third minute. The home team got their second goal, courtesy a beautiful strike by Soosairaj in the 31st minute.

James made the changes in personnel at the start of the second half and brought Sahal to replace Lalruatthara. Sahal justified his manager’s choice, when, in the 71st minute he won a challenge on the left of the box and put in a cross for Stojanovic who was unmarked and his shot on the volley hit the back of the net to make it 2-1.

James then made his another key substitution in the 67th minute when Doungel replaced Narzary. Nearly 20 minutes later, Doungel would drive to the byline on the left and cut it back in a Jordi Alba-esque manner for CK Vineeth who hammered it home to make it 2-2.