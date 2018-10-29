Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsSports

ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters hold flying Jamshedpur in draw

Doungel would drive to the byline on the left and cut it back in a Jordi Alba-esque manner for CK Vineeth who hammered it home to make it 2-2.

Oct 29, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jamshedpur FC was held to a 2-2 draw by Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018 on Monday. Both sides maintained their unbeaten run in the season so far. Jamshedpur was the better team in the first half, scoring two goals but smart substitutions by Kerala ensured that they made a comeback to go home with one point.

Earlier in the match, Tim Cahill scored this edition’s fastest-ever goal when he put Jamshedpur ahead with a header in the third minute. The home team got their second goal, courtesy a beautiful strike by Soosairaj in the 31st minute.

James made the changes in personnel at the start of the second half and brought Sahal to replace Lalruatthara. Sahal justified his manager’s choice, when, in the 71st minute he won a challenge on the left of the box and put in a cross for Stojanovic who was unmarked and his shot on the volley hit the back of the net to make it 2-1.

James then made his another key substitution in the 67th minute when Doungel replaced Narzary. Nearly 20 minutes later, Doungel would drive to the byline on the left and cut it back in a Jordi Alba-esque manner for CK Vineeth who hammered it home to make it 2-2.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 22, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Famous Bollywood Singer got engaged

Rahul and Rajiv Gandhi
Mar 11, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

Have forgiven Papa’s killers; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Jul 4, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Even Ambedkar can’t scrap reservations, BJP won’t dilute SC/ST Act:Bizay Sonkar Shastri.

Aug 18, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

These Bollywood actresses start Bollywood Career After 25 and are still Successful

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close