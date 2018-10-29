Latest Newscelebrities

Kiara Advani looks stunning in thigh-high slit gown: See Pics

Oct 29, 2018, 08:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kiara is dressed in a Nikhita Tandon’s off-shoulder maroon shimmery thigh-high slit gown. She has complemented her look with diamond earrings and rings.

Let’s have a look at her pictures:

Tags

Related Articles

May 6, 2018, 03:16 pm IST

Bhimashankar Temple- The Pilgrim’s Paradise

Aug 20, 2018, 04:11 pm IST

Actress Hina Khan again trolled for her Sexy Gym Clothes

Feb 4, 2018, 06:18 am IST

NIA reveals shocking information about the way Pakistan influences Kashmiri students

Jan 30, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

Pregnant doctor delivers healthy boy child at a daring 35,000 feet above ground

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close