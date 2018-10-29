Lady Cop working with 6-month old baby on police station gets transferred

The photograph on the social media of a conscientious lady cop discharging her duties with her infant daughter not merely won her kudos, but also made the police brass sit up and promptly transfer the woman to the district of her choice.

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her six-month-old daughter, Anika, in the Nagar Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago.

It was not only a large number of ‘likes’ on the picture, but Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jhansi zone) Subhash Singh applauded the dedication of Archana — who also has a 10-year-old daughter — and announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000.

“UP DGP O P Singh also talked to Archana on Sunday and assured her of transfer to Agra, the district of her choice,” the DIG said.

“The quintessential 21st-century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with! Had a conversation with Archana this morning & ordered her transfer to Agra, closer home! The lil one brightening Jhansi PSTN, has inspired us to explore creche options at every police line,” the DGP tweeted.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar Singh said there are about 350 women constables posted in the district, of whom 100 are like Archana who are working despite having young kids to look after.