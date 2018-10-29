Malaika Arora’s Close Friend reveals about the marriage of Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood breakup’s relationship and marriage are common nowadays. Recent buzz in B’town is all about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

After years of keeping their alleged relationship away from the prying public eye, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are apparently all set to come out in the open and confirm their relationship. While the reports of the two being more than friends are out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life, latest buzz suggests that she is no longer keen on keeping their relationship under wraps.

hey made an appearance together on Lakme Fashion Week two months ago and later seen on an episode on India’s Got Talent. Arjun accompanied Malaika to her 45th birthday in Milan and he also joined Malaika’s girl gang for a party. Rumours flew thick and fast that a wedding is on the cards for the duo.

As per a report in DNA, a close friend has revealed that “Arjun and Malaika have started spending quality time together. They are extremely fond of each other and are exploring their beautiful relationship. Let’s not jump the gun here. We should just let them be. Marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon for them.”