“P.M modi Had Taken Foreign Aid While he was Gujarat’s C.M”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at P.M Modi at Thrissur. “Modi who said the Rs 700 crore aid from middle east cannot be taken, had received foreign aid while he was Gujarat’s C.M”.

“If a country is offering help on its own, there is now law to deny it. There is no way you can justify the central govt not letting ministers travel abroad for seeking funds. By denying UAE’s help, Kerala lost an aid of 1000 crores that it could have got. Kerala is part of this nation. Central govt has the responsibility to help Kerala,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He asked if the central government is obstinate that Kerala should not be rebuilt. Pinarayi Vijayan also added that Congress and leader of the opposition are with BJP.