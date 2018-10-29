MeToo: Police starts investigation on Sruthi Hariharan’s case against actor Arjun

After Sandalwood actor Sruthi Hariharan filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by her co-actor Arjun Sarja at the sets of bilingual movie ‘Vismaya’ in 2015, the Cubbon Park police are analysing the rehearsal videos to verify her claims.

The police, who had registered an FIR against Sarja on Saturday, watched the clippings of the movie and other videos taken during the shooting and rehearsal to ascertain Sruthi’s claims.

She had alleged that Sarja sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately during the shooting in November 2015 at a bungalow near Presidency College in Hebbal in Bengaluru. As per the script they were to hug and during the rehearsal, but Sruthi alleged that Sarja began cuddling, touching her hips, bra and thigh.

She claimed she silently suffered as she was an upcoming artiste, while Sarja was a senior established artiste and enjoyed a lot of clouts.

The police have also sought unedited video footage of the movie, which would be included as part of the evidence. The police plan to submit a preliminary report before the metropolitan magistrate court and seek time to summon Sruthi to give her statement before the magistrate.