Sabarimala: Amit Shah to Lead the Protests at Sannidhanam

Thiruvananthapuram: Amit Shah who reached Kerala had raised serious allegations against State government. He was also irked by the fact that protestors were arrested and has therefore decided to involve himself in the Sabarimala issue. Amit Shah himself will take control of the protests to be held in Sabarimala.

Central Government will also involve in the issue. Before returning, Amit Shah and the state BJP leadership had held lengthy discussions. Central leaders will also reach Sabarimala. The date has not been fixed yet, but Amit Shah has accepted the decision of the state leadership and will use this as a chance to expand the roots of BJP I’m the state.

The protests will be held under the banner of BJP, as suggested by Amit Shah. Leaders like P.S Sreedharan Pillai, V Muraleedharan, P.M Krishna Das, M Ganesh etc were present in the discussion along with BDJS state president Thushar Vellapally.