Sabarimala: As NDA Gears up For Radha-Yatra, Govt Makes Some Key Moves

Sabarimala temple will be opened soon for ‘Chithira Aattavishesham’ and Govt is wary of what can go wrong when the temple reopens. Protestors have made it clear that at any cost the entry of young women into the temple will be stopped. So when the shrine opens on November 5, a conflict is on the cards.

Meanwhile, Government entrusted the security duty of Sabarimala to I.G P Vijayan (at Sannidhanam) and Rural Commissioner Rahul R Nair( at Pamba). An I.P.S officer has been entrusted with the security around Marakkoottam. Thrissur Range I.G will handle the affairs from Nilakkal to Pamba.

I.G S Sreejith who ran into a few controversies when the temple was open last time is not given any special duty, neither Manoj Abraham got any duty. From 4th of November, Sabarimala and surroundings will be under the control of Police. Govt is entrusting the duty with the most trusted officers for the job. Sreejith and Manoj Abraham were found to have made lapses and is the reason why they have been changed.

Govt is well aware of the impact the Radha Yatra led by NDA can make and is leaving no stone unturned to stop it from being a successful campaign. I.G Vijayan and Rahul R Nair are also devotees. They have years of experience of working in Sabarimala and this will be key as they lead the force.

Meanwhile the arrests in Sabarimala protests has crossed 3300. There are about 517 cases taken and about 122 of them are remanded in different jails in Kerala.