This is What HighCourt Said on T. G Mohandas’ Petition

T.G. Mohandas, Convenor of BJP’s Intellectual Cell, in his petition, sought a directive to enforce Rule 3 (a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples.

He said the State government, Travancore Devaswom Board, and the police attempted to create communal disharmony at Sabarimala by facilitating entry of non-Hindu women opposed to idol worship into the temple against the wishes of the devotees.

Now Highcourt, after considering his petition has said that his petition can break the secular fabric of Kerala.”The tradition of Sabarimala belongs to everyone. Irumudikett is only needed if you are going past the holy 18 steps,” observed the court.