Ayodhya Ram Mandir: VHP, Shiv Sena and RSS demands Central Government Ordinance

The chorus for an Ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court postponed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) urged the Centre to bring in a law to ensure the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “It is time to bring in an Ordinance. Construction of Ram Temple will assure harmony,” the RSS said in a statement.

Business Standard quoted Sangh activists saying either to the media or on social media that the time had come for a repeat of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has already asked the Modi government to bring in an ordinance/legislation.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the government to bring a law for building a Ram temple.