Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi M.P has said that he will build an Ayyappa temple for young women. “I Will request Central and State government to acquire some space for building the temple in Ranni or nearby places. If that doesn’t work out, will coordinate with all like-minded people to build one,” said

Suresh Gopi was speaking after inaugurating an old-age home in Advaithashram in Kulathur.