Former Actress Laila all set for her massive comeback

Former actress Laila is known for her predominant work in Tollywood and Kollywood until 2006. The actress made her debut in the Telugu film Egire Paavurama and acted in several films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

After tieing knot with Mehdin in 2006 the actress quitted movies. She recently came to Hyderabad to take part in a private event. The actress in an interaction with media expressed her wish to come back to Tollywood. She stated that though she is getting offers she is waiting for the roles that have grey shades.

