Halloween Party: 17 Philipinos Arrested by Saudi Intelligence Officers

Seventeen Filipinos who attended a Halloween party in Saudi Arabia were arrested by a group of Saudi intelligence officers, said the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement released on Tuesday. The charges levied against the arrested Filipinos in Al Nisa prison is however unclear.

Initially, the Filipinos were arrested after authorities reported that they did not have the appropriate permission to attend the party. However, the Filipino embassy feared that the charges may be due to the fact that the members at the party were a mixed group. The statement read: “Saudi laws strictly prohibit unattached males and females from being seen together in public. The compound was raided after neighbours complained of loud noise.”

The Philippine Ambassador to Riyadh, Adnan Alonto had also sent a report to the foreign department which stated that both men and women participated in the Halloween party. Thus the Saudi intelligence officers entered the party venue in Riyadh and arrested all those who attended, reported Efe news.