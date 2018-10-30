Maoist Attack: 2 Policemen and Doordarshan Camera man Killed. BREAKING NEWS

Latest NewsIndia

Maoist Attack: 2 Policemen and Doordarshan Camera man Killed.

Oct 30, 2018, 01:31 pm IST
DANTEWADA/NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh two policemen and a cameraperson from Doordarshan were killed in a Maoist attack. The state will be going to vote next month and this looks like an attempt to derail the election. The Doordarshan cameraman has been identified as Achyuthanandan Sahu.

The attack happened in the forests in Aranpur in Dantewada. Doordarshan crew went there for election coverage. “Our party had gone to the area for patrolling. The Doordarshan crew was with them,” P Sunder Raj, DIG, Naxal Operation, said.

