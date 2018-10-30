Milk Powder Face Pack For Skin Lightening

Latest NewsBeauty

You Will Need

  • 1 tsp Powdered Milk
  • 1-2 tsp Fresh Orange Juice
  • 1 tsp Colloidal Oatmeal

Prep Time

  • 2 minutes

Treatment Time

  • 15 minutes

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients until they are well-combined.
  • Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.
  • With clean fingers, apply the mask onto your face and neck.
  • Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
  • Wash off with cool water.

How Often?

  • 1-2 times a week.

Why This Works

  • Milk powder contains lactic acid which has strong bleaching properties. This face pack helps peel off the dull, dead skin cells, to expose a layer of new and healthy skin cells. The vitamin C content of orange juice also possesses skin lightening properties which will help fade dark patches and marks.

