Milk Powder Face Pack For Skin Lightening

You Will Need
- 1 tsp Powdered Milk
- 1-2 tsp Fresh Orange Juice
- 1 tsp Colloidal Oatmeal
Prep Time
- 2 minutes
Treatment Time
- 15 minutes
Method
- Mix all the ingredients until they are well-combined.
- Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.
- With clean fingers, apply the mask onto your face and neck.
- Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
- Wash off with cool water.
How Often?
- 1-2 times a week.
Why This Works
- Milk powder contains lactic acid which has strong bleaching properties. This face pack helps peel off the dull, dead skin cells, to expose a layer of new and healthy skin cells. The vitamin C content of orange juice also possesses skin lightening properties which will help fade dark patches and marks.
