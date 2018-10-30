Milk Powder Face Pack For Skin Lightening

You Will Need

1 tsp Powdered Milk

1-2 tsp Fresh Orange Juice

1 tsp Colloidal Oatmeal

Prep Time

2 minutes

Treatment Time

15 minutes

Method

Mix all the ingredients until they are well-combined.

Wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.

With clean fingers, apply the mask onto your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash off with cool water.

How Often?

1-2 times a week.

Why This Works