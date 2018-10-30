Model turned actress Poonam Pandey shared her #MeToo story

The sizzling beauty of Bollywood, who is prominently known for creating buzz with her sexy photos. Poonam Pandey, quite famous for her revealing attires has this time too flaunted her curves beautifully. With a low neckline, she playfully made fans drool over her toned figure.

Recently, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has spoken about India’s ongoing #MeToo movement and also shared her experience.

The incident happened when she was new to the modelling industry at the age of 19. Poonam said: “I remember the incident where I met this co-ordinator during my modelling days.”

“He said something bizarre to me and I was like seriously ‘did you say that’.

Poonam did not go into detail about what was said to her but it left her shocked especially as she was 19 at the time.

She added: “I asked that man very politely that the police station is just a five-minute walk from her, would you accompany me?”

“He immediately walked off from the room.”

Poonam rose to fame as a glamour model when she became one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2010.

Poonam has supported the movement but did not expect it to be as big as it is.

She said: “Of course I support it, I 100% per cent support it. It is a very serious thing that has happened but I wasn’t expecting this to happen, there are so many stories.”

Poonam went on to state that harassment is normal and people know about it but do not say anything.

Pandey added: “People know what’s happening. People are aware of things which happen.”

“I think most, but not all stories are believable so I’m supporting it as a girl.”

India’s #MeToo continues to heat up and Poonam Pandey has given her take on the issue including her own experience.