Nude and Bikini photoshoots Tamil Reality Show creates Controversy

‘Sopanna Sundari’ is a reality show to find a perfect supermodel. It is exactly the same as Bigg Boss. n the show, contestants called “housemates” live together in a specially-constructed house that is isolated from the outside world.

Ten models are participating in the show and is hosted by famous Tamil actor Prasanna. Another aspect of the program is that the clothes should be made of glamour clothes.

Participants should wear glamourous clothes even they did nude and bikini photoshoot. However, many made a protest against the show.

Many came up with dislike attack on Youtube and told was against Tamil culture. The show is a duplication of spilltsvilla in Bollywood.