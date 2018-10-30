Police Makes this Technician in C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s Programme Wear a Different Colour Shirt. The Reason Will Surprise You

A technician, who wore a black shirt and attended a function where Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan was taking part, was asked to change the shirt by Police. The LCD Monitor technician soon summoned his friend and got himself a blue shirt and was then allowed to go near the stage.

Police asked him to change the shirt in the fear that he might make a makeshift flag out of his shirt and show it to C.M as a sign of protest. They were also checking the bags of people who attended the function. Police had some secret information that there was a chance for someone to show black flag at CM