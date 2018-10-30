KeralaLatest News

Sabarinathan MLA Takes a Dig at Swami Sandeepananda Giri

Oct 30, 2018, 09:58 am IST


Everybody who is running into Sabarimala related controversies seem to have their entire background dug out by the opposite camp. Rahul Easwar and Swami Sandeepananda Giri, both had #metoo allegations against them in the last 48 hours and now people are looking into Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram’s facilities that will give five-star hotels a run for its money.

sabarinathan MLA

Now Sabarinathan MLA  of Congress party has taken a dig at Sandeepananda through his FB Post. Here is a summary of his post.

“Am not familiar with Swami Sandeepananda Giri, but the attack on his Ashram cannot be justified. Ideas have to be opposed with ideas. But I am making this facebook post after making a google search. Google says his Ashram has home stay facilities which have been given a gold rating by the tourism department. When I searched further in google, I found Swami’s Ashram listed in travel websites like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, justdial etc”

He ends the post by taking a slight dig at Swamy saying “what is good about it is that if one needs spiritual happiness, all one needs to do is to book online the Ashram in KundamanKadav which is just 10 kilometres from the city. A swimming pool is there too”

Sandeepananda Giri has so far not responded to Sabarinathan’s comments.

