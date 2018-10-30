Sedition Complaint Filed Against Amit Shah Over his Sabarimala Remarks

Amit Shah’s Kerala visit had started off a number of controversies, debates and discussions in Kerala and now a sedition complaint has been charged against him over his Sabarimala remarks.

The complaint was filed by social activist Thakur Chandan Singh in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Saroj Kumari. The court fixed November 6 for hearing the matter.

The complainant prayed for initiating a case against Shah under various sections of IPC that included- 124A (sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class)

The complainant accuses Mr Shah of publicly opposing the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala case as part of a “conspiracy” to reap political dividends in the 2019 general elections. He says it also hurt the religious sentiments of women.

Addressing a rally in Kerala’s Kannur recently, Shah had declared BJP’s full support to the agitation by the

devotees against CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court

order lifting the ban on entry of women in 10-50 age group from offering prayers at the shrine.

“Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.