While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been quite strict and enthusiastic about charging cases against the protestors in Sabarimala, Kunjanathan who is serving a jail sentence in T.P Chandrasekharan murder case continues to have an extended parole. In effect, the government is upsetting the court verdict. If this is how things go, it will be interesting to see if Kunjananthan is ever going to go back into Jail!

Earlier Government had tried to free Kunjananthan on the grounds that he is 70 years old. But the plan had to be dropped following strong opposition from governor P Sadasivam. So Govt has no option to send Kunjananthan’s file to Governor’s desk. Now Govt is trying everything possible to interfere and avoid the jail term.

Govt, who already extended the parole twice and managed to keep Kunjananthan at home for 40 days passed another order, extending the parole for another five days. So altogether Kunjananthan was on parole for 45 days. He went to jail on January 2014 and so far had 389 parole days! After five days, it is likely that a request will be taken from Kunjananthan and the parole will be extended further. The home department has the power to extend parole and this is how they increased the parole to 25 days, which was originally 10 days.