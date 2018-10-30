This is What Arjun Kapoor says about His Bond With Janhvi and Khushi

Arjun Kapoor has turned out to be a doting elder brother for Janhvi and Khushi. Ever since their mother, actress Sridevi, passed away earlier this year, Arjun has stood with them like a rock. He has been very supportive of the entire family and also helped his father, Boney Kapoor, come over the huge loss in whichever way possible. Now, talking to a leading daily, Arjun spoke in detail about his relationship with Janhvi and Khushi. He mentioned all of them are trying to build a good family and have never been pretentious at it.

Arjun talked to Hindustan Times recently and answered a question about his evolving bond with the two sisters. He said, “It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretense saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part”.