This is Why Shah Rukh Khan’s House ‘Mannat’ Gets decorated with Lights

Oct 30, 2018, 08:58 pm IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be turning a year older on November 2 and the countdown has begun for his fans. It is going to be a double celebration as the trailer of Zero will reportedly be out on the same day. SRK’s house, Mannat is all decked up in lights and the pictures are doing the rounds on social media making his fans happy.

There is no denying the fact that people love King Khan and it’s like a ritual for his fans to visit Mannat in order to get his glimpse. The pictures shared by various fan pages will surely leave you excited.

Last year, the actor celebrated a birthday at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The party was attended by Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many other celebrities. However, this time he has chosen his abode. Shah Rukh might host a trailer launch event for Zero which will be followed by a grand party.

He will be seen playing the role of Bauua Singh in Zero. In a promotional gimmick, the actor was seen indulging in a Twitter banter with his character.

Bauua Singh tweeted, “Arre bhai Shah Rukh! Meri mummy ne aaj aapko bahut bada compliment diya! Boli aap mere jaise dikhten hain! Humne kaha haan dimple toh same hai par dressing sense apna thoda theek karo guru!”

