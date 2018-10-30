Too Revealing? Aiswarya Rai Looks Uncomfortable With Her Dress. Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai had looked elegant in her pearl-white and red outfit as she became the showstopper for Manish Malhotra during the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha. It happened a few weeks ago but a footage of her not being comfortable with her dress is doing rounds in social media now.

While Aishwarya looked majestic in her glimmering white gown with red bedazzles, Aaradhya too wore the same outfit that was styled a little differently. But then Papparazis had their cameras focussed on her dress which was slightly revealing and Aishwarya looked uncomfortable throughout. It may not have been the case actually as the actress might have been bothered by something else, but it appeared so that she was not comfy. Watch video here

so what you think about it? Was the actress really uncomfortable?