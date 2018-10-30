Latest Newscelebrities

Tovino Thomas and his Daughter is breaking the internet with this adorable pic

Oct 30, 2018
The actor and daughter duo have taken the internet by storm once again. Though the actor is quite busy with multiple projects he always takes time to spend enough time with his family.

The actor so far shared some of the adorable pics of his daughter Izza on his Instagram profile and he has once again shared a lovely pic of his daughter along with him where they posed for a pic while doing the foam bath.

Tovino has captioned it saying that ‘Being Izza’s best friend’. The pic is currently going viral in the social media, take a look.

