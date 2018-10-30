KeralaLatest News

“Unlikely to Spill Blood, SanghParivar’s Plan Was to Urinate in Sannidhanam to Close the Shrine”: Pinarayi Vijayan on Sabarimala Issue

Oct 30, 2018, 08:13 am IST
Highcourt, yesterday had made some strong observations on the topic of whether to disallow non-hindus from entering Sabarimala, while considering T. G Mohandas’ petition. Now Kerala Chief Minister, apparently taking a dig at Rahul Easwar’s Plan B said that “Plan B was not to spill blood, but the Sanghparivar plan was to urinate in Sannidhanam”. He was talking at the LDF rally in Ernakulam.

Pinarayi Vijayan also reminded the audience about the Renaissance history of Kerala and warned everyone who is ready to go to the street inspired by Amit Shah’s speech.

He ended the speech by taking a dig at the Congress, saying that the Congress members are waiting to join BJP. Kanam Rajendran, Mathew T Thomas, M.M Lorens etc were also present on the stage.

Earlier Rahul Easwar had said that a team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. “This was our plan B. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impured by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission”, Rahul had told the press and he was subsequently arrested for this remark.

