(VIDEO)Indian Army Destroys Pakistan Army’s Camp

The Indian Army has given a fitting reply to motor shell firing by the Pakistani troopers in Poonch and Jhallas on October 23. Indian army has reportedly opened fire at Pakistan Army’s administrative headquarters at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to some Intelligence source, Indian army used 120 mm mortars and artillery ammunition and pounded the administrative headquarters with nearly 12 rounds. The exact date and time when the Army launched these offensives are not known yet. Defence sources, who confirmed the development, have also released a video of India’s retaliatory action. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Pakistan army administrative HQ targeted along LoC near Poonch by Indian Army in retaliation to Pakistan’s mortar shelling of Poonch and Jhallas on October 23 pic.twitter.com/o0C6UJQqcr — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

“In response to Pakistani army’s firing of stray shells on Poonch and Jhallas on October 23, 2018, the Indian Army has sent a strong signal by firing at Pakistani army administrative headquarters … and the residents of border villages also reported that they could see smoke emanating,” the officials said.