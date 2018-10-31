Amazing Celebration Pack, Jio offers 8GB free data

Reliance Jio will offer up to 8GB data per month under its Jio Celebration offer, that will be valid until October 30. As per a TelecomTalk report, the validity of the offer is likely to differ from one user to another. While Jio has not specified terms and conditions for the pack, the free data will likely be automatically added to the eligible user’s account on MyJio app.

The TelecomTalk report claims that those having active prepaid/postpaid plans will be eligible for the Jio Celebration pack. Users can check for the same through the ‘My Jio’ app, and going to the ‘My Plans’ section. If the Jio Celebration pack is active, the validity date and time will be added to the plan details and status. Jio users can avail 2GB data per day for four days in a month.

As part of its two year anniversary, Reliance Jio had announced the Jio Celebration pack in September this year. Under this offer, users would receive 2GB data per day, with a defined plan validity. In total, Jio subscribers will receive 8GB of data scattered over one month.

For the festive season, Reliance Jio has also introduced the Jio Diwali plan worth Rs 1,699. The company’s latest prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes per day. The Jio Diwali plan, though, is valid for 365 days, meaning that users will receive total data benefits of 547.5GB.