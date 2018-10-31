Anything For a Vote! Candidates Shave, Washes Clothes of Voters While Campaigning

You might have seen election candidates going to any extent to get a vote. From offering money and gifts to cooking food in their kitchen, pretty much everything has been done. But then here are some TRS(Telangana Rashtra Samithi) candidates from Telengana, who has set a new benchmark for such campaign tricks.

The speaker of the dissolved assembly S Madhusudhana Chary, who is canvassing for himself in Bhupalpalli constituency, went into a barber’s shop on Monday and took to shaving a customer’s beard. Then he went outside and fed an old man.

It was just 2 days ago that the same Chary even played the role of a pallbearer in Ramnagar Colony in Bhupalpalli for a 35-year-old villager, Pendyala Kishan.

Next was the turn of Jeevan Reddy, TRS candidate for Armoor in Nizamabad district who lend a helping hand to carry the dead body of a person. The candidate forgot to appear sad though as his smiling face went viral in social media.

In Yellandu constituency of Khammam district, TRS candidate Koram Kanakaiah gave a bath to someone who was already half way into his bath.

Kanakaiah’s party colleague in Jangaon constituency Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy helped a woman washing her clothes, while Mahbubabad TRS candidate Shankar Naik ironed clothes at a laundry.

The voting will take place on December 7 and counting on December 11.