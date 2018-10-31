Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on December, See more details here…!

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding is one of India’s most awaited weddings. There were a lot of speculations around the wedding date, but ANI just took to Twitter to announce the confirmed wedding date. The duo will tie the knot on December 12, 2018. The wedding ceremony as per the tweet will take place in Mumbai itself. Anand had proposed to Isha for marriage at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

The source has also revealed that the ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Ambani residence in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The Ambani and Piramal families including Isha’s parents – Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Anand’s parents – Swati and Ajay Piramal will also host their close friends and family members in Udaipur the weekend prior to their wedding.

The families have reportedly partnered with artisans and craftsmen to make sure the local culture and traditions are woven well into the wedding festivities. When the duo had gotten engaged in September, the social media was abuzz with love-filled moments from their fairytale engagement and with the wedding announcement, the fans are again excited for inside photographs and videos from the lavish ceremony.

Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing.