ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC takes on ATK in their Home Ground

ATK will be looking to build on their 2-1 win at home over defending champions Chennaiyin FC. Steve Coppell’s team, after falling to consecutive defeats at the start of the campaign, have bounced back with two wins and a draw.

Manuel Lanzarote and Kalu Uche seem to be finding their feet in Coppell’s system and the duo was very influential in their win over Chennaiyin FC. Everton Santos has also done a good job in a holding midfield role alongside Pronay Halder but the duo will have to at the top of their game to get the better of the Bengaluru midfield.

Coppell will definitely have his team well-drilled in order to deal with Bengaluru’s strong attack. Carles Cuadrat’s Bengaluru FC come into the game on the back of a 3-0 demolition of FC Pune City that led to the sacking of Miguel Angel Portugal.

Sunil Chhetri looks to have found his scoring boots while Miku has been at his sublime best. Dimas Delgado’s return to full fitness has certainly boosted Bengaluru given that the Spaniard has the ability to split resolute defences.

Meanwhile, the backline that consists of Albert Serran and Juanan at the heart of the defence has conceded only two goals, which is so far the lowest among all teams. Even though Bengaluru FC have the same number of points (7) having played two games lesser (3) than ATK, the contest is evenly poised considering the kind of form both sides are in.