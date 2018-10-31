” I’ve been like an aunty magnet, I found older women hot”: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals his Preferences

Ayushmann Khurrana, the talented actor who is soon becoming the most ssought-after actor in Bollywood was also in the news for something else. The Badhaai Ho actor had observed the Karwa chauth fast for his wife, who underwent a preventive mastectomy after being diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s podcast show No Filter Neha and shared interesting stories about his life. One among those story was quite interesting as it was Ayushmann’s story of being someone easily attracted by auntys or as he calls it, an ‘Aunty Magnet’

Ayushmann said, “Since childhood, I’ve been like an aunty magnet. I was in an all boys school, all boys college. So I had minimal interaction with the opposite sex. Aunties, they loved me, for all the good reasons. I don’t know. I found older women hot.”.

