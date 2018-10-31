Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her new Instagram Pics

Oct 31, 2018
Janhvi-Kapoor-upcoming-film

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to experiment with her outfits. Be it her ruffled tops or shimmery frilled gowns, she has always played her style game with utmost elegance and grace.

This time, when she was spotted outside ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, Janhvi again proved that she can nail fashion game with a lot of ease and poised. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she looks perfectly a glam doll. She wore a white glittery outfit with puffed sleeves.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

#janhvikapoor outside #manishmalhotra reaidence

