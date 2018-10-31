Janhvi Kapoor’s Revealing Dress Gets Trolled. Is it That Bad?

Janhvi Kapoor became a sensation and favourite of everyone with her first film Dhadak iself. She acted alongside another debutant Ishaan Khatter and since then she didn’t have to look back. She has a fan club which is ever increasing and in fact, the effect has only grown since that and we are in awe. Be it her fashion picks for red carpets or her stylish avatars in Bollywood gatherings, she knows how to grab eye balls. Her latest experiment with attire got brutally trolled though.

At Vogue Women Of The Year Awards, 2018, Janhvi was dressed in an elegant Falguni Shane Peacock outfit and was looking simply gorgeous. But then trollers like to troll her for no reason and there were many comments that despised her fashion choice. Some of the comments were as outrageous as comparing her to a porn star. But is there anything wrong with the picture? Check out for yourself.