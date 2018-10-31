Meet India’s First Woman Officer in Elite Commando Force Cobra!

Usha Kiran, the youngest female CRPF officer to be a part of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) and is currently serving the volatile region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

hink Vogue and the mind immediately conjures images of men and women dressed in uber cool clothes and the latest trends in fashion. The Vogue Women Of The Year 2018 Awards was no different. However, the one lady that stood out in her CRPF uniform was 28-year-old Usha Kiran.

While all the other attendees walked the red carpet in their designer gowns, she held her own when she walked in her uniform. Her pictures in the uniform automatically invoke a sense of pride towards the men and women who work tirelessly to defend the country.

According to a report published by Vogue, upon receiving the Young Achiever Of The Year Award, Usha said, “This award, I would like to say, this is not just to Usha Kiran, it’s for every soldier, every force personnel who are literally putting in their blood and sweat to maintain peace and harmony in the country.”

Hailing from a Gurugram-based family with ties to the CRPF, where her grandfather and father were ex-personnel, Usha said that the villagers feel comforted by her presence.

In a report published in the Hindustan Times, she says, “I talk to the women. They are scared of male cops and officers. But with me, they are more relaxed.”

With the passion and dedication that she brings to the job, it is no surprise that she has been nicknamed ‘Lady Singham’.