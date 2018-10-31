Monalisa looks stunning in red-hot outfits: See Pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, Monalisa’s sultry expressions and her curvaceous body have taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots.

Bhojpuri diva took her official Instagram to handle to post this alluring photo of her looking red-hot. Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa has a curvaceous body and a charming face with makes her the deadliest combination in the regional film industry.

Be it the Indian attire or the sultry western looks, she knows how to every time. In her latest post, Monalisa can be seen donning a red beautiful dress looking extremely beautiful. The gorgeous lady paired it up with black stilettos and flaunted her soft hair curls too.