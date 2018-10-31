Pinarayi Govt Should Stop Being Obstinate About Sabarimala, Warns K Surendran

BJP leader K Surendran has warned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it will be better for him to stop being very obstinate about the issue of young women’s entry into Sabarimala. It was through a Facebook post that Surendran criticised the stand taken by Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue. Here is a summary of his FB post

“It is a fact that none of the south Indian states would approve young women’s entry into Sabarimala. The protests are spreading to entire south India. If Pinarayi govt do not shun their obstinacy in the matter, they will have to face far-reaching consequences”, says Surendran.