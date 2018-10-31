Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi will Dedicate World’s Tallest Monument’Statue of Unity’ today

On the occasion, cultural and musical programmes will be performed by the bands of Gujarat Police, armed and paramilitary forces.

Oct 31, 2018, 06:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday unveil and dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Unity‘, a 182-metre giant structure built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The statue will be inaugurated commemorating the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel who played a key role in unifying India.

The imposing monument, touted as the world’s tallest statue, is twice the height of Statue of Liberty and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

After Modi unveils the statue, three IAF planes would fly past and create the tricolour in the sky by emitting saffron, white and green colours, said an official release Tuesday.

Modi would also inaugurate the ‘Wall of Unity’ (a monument defining India’s unity) near the statue. At that time, three Jaguar fighter jets would fly past the structure at a low altitude, said the release.

After inaugurating the Wall of Unity, PM Modi would offer floral tributes to Patel, whose birth anniversary falls on October 31. At the same time, two MI-17 helicopters would shower flowers on the statue, it said.

On the occasion, cultural and musical programmes will be performed by the bands of Gujarat Police, armed and paramilitary forces. There will be dance and musical performances by artistes drawn from 29 states and two Union Territories

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 16, 2018, 05:15 pm IST

Big Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Trolled For Showing Too Much At Iftar Party: See Pics

Mandira Bedi slams trollers
Mar 24, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

Indian men are cowards: Mandira Bedi slams trollers

let-militant-escaped-police-custody-back-jammu-kashmir
Mar 2, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

Let militant who escaped from police custody is back in Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 5, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Law Commission to decide on Uniform Civil code

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close