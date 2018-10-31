SHOCKING! Kerala C.M’s Security Officer Beats up a Student

Yadu Krishnan, son of Anil Kumar from Malappuram district of Kerala has complained that he was beaten up by the security officer of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was Abdul Wahid and a commando team of which he is a part, who allegedly beat up Yadu.

According to the victim, Abdul Wahid and team had asked him for a cigarette. When he replied that he doesn’t smoke, they asked for ganja. When the students replied they don’t have it either, Wahid and team wanted to check their scooter. But they denied it and then Wahid along with other officers who were drunk and hardly sober, started beating up the students.

The incident happened in Kuranganchola, a tourist spot in Malappuram district. Waheed has been admitted in Medical College in Manjery. Areas around his belly and hand have taken quite some beating. Yadu’s parents have filed a complaint at Manjery police station. Police have taken the statement of Yadu.

There are uncomfirmed reports that there will be action taken against Wahid. Yadu’s father Anil Kumar is a panchayath member.