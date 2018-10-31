Latest Newscelebrities

Soha Ali Khan looks stunning in new stylish avatar: See Pics

Oct 31, 2018, 09:48 am IST
Donning a pastel coloured dress cum lehenga, the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful. One just can’t stop staring at the picture as Soha’s flawless beauty won’t allow you to do that.

Soha is looking too gorgeous and the girls who are still contemplating over what to wear on this festival season, this can be a perfect choice. Soha’s dress is neither too shiny and nor too dull, but a perfect combination of shades that will make the best clothing option for the ladies out there. Here’s take a look at the photo:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Golden moment! For the Times Education Awards last night in @ohailakhanofficial & @azotiique Styled by @neha.bijlaney Assisted by @kareenparwani Coordinated by @estrada_pr_advisory

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Feeling “fawn”tastic in @mishruofficial this evening Styled by @neha.bijlaney and team @kareenparwani Coordinated by @mintandmilkpr

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

