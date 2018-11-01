NEWSGulf

26-year-old Pakistani man jailed for raping boy in Dubai

Nov 1, 2018, 07:55 am IST
A 26-year-old Pakistani sentenced to three years in jail by a Dubai court on Wednesday.The Court of First Instance was told that the 26-year-old Pakistani farmer was left alone with the Egyptian boy to cut his hair.

Public prosecution records show the boy got very scared in December last year when the man, who entered his bedroom, sat on his bed and then put his arms around him in a rough manner before forcing himself on him.

The farmer is accused of raping the boy on several occasions – the most recent one was in December last year, at the victim’s family house.

The man was convicted of the charge of sexual assault of a male. He appealed the court ruling.

The incident was reported to Al Qusais Police Station in March.

