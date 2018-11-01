All you need to Know about the Secret behindTibetan Tag

The Tibetan Tag has become a common accessory of rider bikes. Not only on bikes but also in cars and even in autos we can find these tags. But how many of us know the secrets behinds these tags. This is not a stylish accessory but is a spiritual religious one. In reality, this is a prayer tag. ” Om Mani Padme Hum”. It is said that all the teachings of the Buddha are contained in this mantra: Om Mani Padme Hum and can not really be translated into a simple phrase or sentence.

Tibetan Buddhists believe that saying the mantra (prayer), Om Mani Padme Hum, out loud or silently to oneself, invokes the powerful benevolent attention and blessings of Chenrezig, the embodiment of compassion. Viewing the written form of the mantra is said to have the same effect — it is often carved into stones and placed where people can see them.

It is very good to recite the mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum”, but while you are doing it, you should be thinking on its meaning, for the meaning of the six syllables is great and vast. The first, “Om” symbolizes the practitioner’s impure body, speech, and mind; it also symbolizes the pure exalted body, speech, and mind of a Buddha.

The path is indicated by the next four syllables. “Mani”, meaning jewel, symbolizes the factors of method: (the) altruistic intention to become enlightened, compassion, and love. The two syllables, “Padme”, meaning lotus, symbolize wisdom. Purity must be achieved by an indivisible unity of method and wisdom, symbolized by the final syllable “hum”, which indicates indivisibility.

Thus the six syllables, “om mani Padme hum”, mean that in dependence on the practice of a path which is an indivisible union of method and wisdom, you can transform your impure body, speech, and mind into the pure exalted body, speech, and mind of a Buddha”.