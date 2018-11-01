“Attempts Being Made to Create a Communal Divide in Police Force,” Says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has opened up a new debate by revealing that there are attempts being made to create communal divides among the Police force.

“Even efficient police officers are being attacked in the name of their of their religion and caste”. He said Govt is looking at such attacks with utmost seriousness. “Certain people are trying to destroy Police using abusive language. This is detrimental for the future of our place,” said chief minister.

A few abusive posts against I.G Manoj Abraham who is assigned the Sabarimala duty did appear in social media recently. A case was taken against BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan for using derogatory language against Manoj Abraham.