KeralaLatest News

“Attempts Being Made to Create a Communal Divide in Police Force,” Says Pinarayi Vijayan

Nov 1, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has opened up a new debate by revealing that there are attempts being made to create communal divides among the Police force.

“Even efficient police officers are being attacked in the name of their of their religion and caste”. He said Govt is looking at such attacks with utmost seriousness. “Certain people are trying to destroy Police using abusive language. This is detrimental for the future of our place,” said chief minister.

A few abusive posts against I.G Manoj Abraham who is assigned the Sabarimala duty did appear in social media recently. A case was taken against BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan for using derogatory language against Manoj Abraham.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 21, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Yes, BJP is Going to Bring Magicians Against Congress!

Jul 20, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Scientists Find 14,000 Years Old Bread remains

Jan 4, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Tiger Zinda Hai remains strong at Boxoffice

Nov 24, 2017, 07:41 am IST

Train crashes into vehicle at level crossing , 4 Killed , several injured

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close