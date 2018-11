Bjp MP Rakesh Siha declares that he will table a private bill on the Ayodhya issue in parliament soon. The bill will be in the house in its winter session.

Shiv Sena backs the want for Ram mandir in Ayodhya, while NCP made their stand that they must question the government if it supports the bill. Farooq Abdullah said that Ram mandir politics is bjp’s agenda to win the upcoming elections.