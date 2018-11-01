BJP Contestants decided to back Congress-JDS joint candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy

Two days before the Ramanagara bypoll, BJP candidate L Chandrashekar, miffed at party leaders’ failure to campaign as promised, has decided to back the Congress-JDS joint candidate in the Karnataka bypoll.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Congress MP, who is in charge of electioneering in Ramanagara, announced Chandrashekar’s decision.

“None of the BJP leaders bothered to campaign for me and I felt I was being made a sacrificial goat in this bypoll battle,” Chandrashekar said, blaming the BJP leaders for his decision to retire from the contest and return to the Congress fold.

Reacting to the development, HD Kumaraswamy said: “The BJP should blame themselves for this instead of blaming Congress-JDS. They forced him to join the BJP, then didn’t fulfil the promises made to him. They didn’t consult their party workers before giving him the ticket.”

Anitha Kumaraswamy, a wife of CM HD Kumaraswamy, was to take on L Chandrashekhar in Ramanagara. The sudden withdrawal of Chandrashekar could have a cascading effect on BJP’s poll prospects in other constituencies too where by-poll is being held – Mandya, Ballari and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats and Jamakhandi Assembly seat.