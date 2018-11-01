BJP General Secretary and Brother Shot Dead: Section 144 Impossed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Anil Parihar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 1).

His brother Ajit Parihar was also attacked and later succumbed to injuries. The police have reached the spot and are investigating the case. State BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul has claimed that the two were shot dead by the terrorists.

The BJP had recently emerged as a clear winner in the Jammu Municipal Corporation elections held in October with 43 seats in the 75-member body.

In rest of the 446 wards spread across Jammu region covering a total of 36 municipal committees and councils, the BJP had an edge over its rivals in 15 bodies followed by Independents in 12 and the Congress in five.