Cab driver arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old schoolgirl

A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, who he had been dropping to school for the past two-three months, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported from east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar and the accused, the survivor’s neighbour, was hired by her parents to drop her to school, they said.

According to a complaint received by the police on Wednesday, the alleged incident took place in September.

The incident came to light after the school teacher informed the girl’s parents that she missed school on one occasion in September, police said.

Her parents confronted her about skipping school and she narrated her ordeal, they added.

The accused had befriended the girl and one day instead of dropping her to school, he took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act, he added.