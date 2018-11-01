Divya Spandana Provokes BJP. Compares PM Modi to Bird Droppings

Congress IT Cell Head Divya Spandana has taken name-calling in politics to a new low today as she compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bird droppings. Divya took to Twitter and posted a photo of the PM standing at the feet of the Statue of Unity. With the PM and the world’s tallest statue towering over him in one Picture, Divya picks on the contrast in size and asks, “Is that bird dropping?” Take a look at her tweet.

A few hours before she had quoted a tweet by Congress which compared the cost of constructing the statue to Modi’s alleged budget on the advertisement.

Main apna fav hoon! @narendramodi iron man vs wax man ? https://t.co/GLdfqx5dpH — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) October 31, 2018

The Statue of Unity was built in dedication to Patel, who served as the first home minister of Independent India. At 182 metres, the statue is 23 metres taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha statue and almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty (93 metres) in the US.